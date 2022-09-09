- B of A Securities cut the price target on General Motors Company GM from $95 to $90. B of A Securities analyst John Murphy maintained the stock with a Buy rating. General Motors shares rose 1.3% to $41.01 on Friday.
- B of A Securities lowered the price target for Ford Motor Company F from $32 to $28. B of A Securities analyst John Murphy maintained the stock with a Buy. Ford shares fell 0.4% to $15.41 on Friday.
- UBS raised the price target on 3M Company MMM from $118 to $126. 3M shares rose 2.2% to $121.89 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for RH RH from $350 to $325. RH shares rose 4.4% to $273.46 on Friday.
- Lake Street cut the price target on Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI from $26 to $22. Smith & Wesson Brands shares fell 6.5% to $12.56 on Friday.
- Benchmark cut the price target for Bilibili Inc. BILI from $56 to $30. Bilibili shares fell 2.2% to $19.63 on Friday.
- DA Davidson lowered the price target on The Lovesac Company LOVE from $124 to $97. Lovesac shares jumped 7.7% to $28.20 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.