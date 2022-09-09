ñol

General Motors To $90? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Ford

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 12:03 PM | 1 min read
General Motors To $90? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Ford

 


  • B of A Securities cut the price target on General Motors Company GM from $95 to $90. B of A Securities analyst John Murphy maintained the stock with a Buy rating. General Motors shares rose 1.3% to $41.01 on Friday.

  • B of A Securities lowered the price target for Ford Motor Company F from $32 to $28. B of A Securities analyst John Murphy maintained the stock with a Buy. Ford shares fell 0.4% to $15.41 on Friday.

  • UBS raised the price target on 3M Company MMM from $118 to $126. 3M shares rose 2.2% to $121.89 on Friday.

  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for RH RH from $350 to $325. RH shares rose 4.4% to $273.46 on Friday.

  • Lake Street cut the price target on Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI from $26 to $22. Smith & Wesson Brands shares fell 6.5% to $12.56 on Friday.

  • Benchmark cut the price target for Bilibili Inc. BILI from $56 to $30. Bilibili shares fell 2.2% to $19.63 on Friday.

  • DA Davidson lowered the price target on The Lovesac Company LOVE from $124 to $97. Lovesac shares jumped 7.7% to $28.20 on Friday.


