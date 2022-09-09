U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR shares fell 17.7% to $47.28 after the company presented its Phase 1 data for TCR therapy targeting PRAME.

shares fell 17.7% to $47.28 after the company presented its Phase 1 data for TCR therapy targeting PRAME. Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN dipped 13% to $0.5301. Mullen Automotive recently acquired a controlling interest in EV truck innovator Bollinger Motors Inc.

dipped 13% to $0.5301. Mullen Automotive recently acquired a controlling interest in EV truck innovator Bollinger Motors Inc. Alector, Inc. ALEC fell 12.5% to $9.62 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $27 to $13.

fell 12.5% to $9.62 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $27 to $13. TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC declined 12.2% to $16.56.

declined 12.2% to $16.56. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX fell 9.3% to $3.52.

fell 9.3% to $3.52. CF Acquisition Corp. VI CFVI fell 7.8% to $11.31. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CF Acquisition with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.

fell 7.8% to $11.31. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CF Acquisition with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE fell 7.1% to $5.84 after Bernstein downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform.

fell 7.1% to $5.84 after Bernstein downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform. Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX dropped 7.1% to $2.77.

dropped 7.1% to $2.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH fell 6.1% to $297.99 after Guggeheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

fell 6.1% to $297.99 after Guggeheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI declined 6% to $12.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

declined 6% to $12.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ shares fell 4.3% to $25.40 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter and also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

shares fell 4.3% to $25.40 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter and also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL dropped 4.2% to $9.46. B of A Securities downgraded American Axle from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $16 to $13.