Enphase Energy, Immunocore And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 9, 2022 11:30 AM | 2 min read
Enphase Energy, Immunocore And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR shares fell 17.7% to $47.28 after the company presented its Phase 1 data for TCR therapy targeting PRAME.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN dipped 13% to $0.5301. Mullen Automotive recently acquired a controlling interest in EV truck innovator Bollinger Motors Inc.
  • Alector, Inc. ALEC fell 12.5% to $9.62 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $27 to $13.
  • TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC declined 12.2% to $16.56.
  • ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX fell 9.3% to $3.52.
  • CF Acquisition Corp. VI CFVI fell 7.8% to $11.31. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CF Acquisition with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE fell 7.1% to $5.84 after Bernstein downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX dropped 7.1% to $2.77.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH fell 6.1% to $297.99 after Guggeheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI declined 6% to $12.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ shares fell 4.3% to $25.40 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for its second quarter and also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL dropped 4.2% to $9.46. B of A Securities downgraded American Axle from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $16 to $13.

