- ProKidney Corp. PROK shares tumbled 31.3% to $7.01. ProKidney recently named Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH, as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. EIGR shares fell 25.8% to $6.34 after the company provided an update on the status of its planned request for EUA of peginterferon lambda, saying "the agency has indicated that it is not yet able to determine whether the criteria for the submission of an application and issuance of an EUA are likely to be met."
- Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares fell 19.2% to $20.20. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
- Addentax Group Corp. ATXG shares fell 18% to $7.78 following the company's uplisting and IPO.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dropped 16.9% to $11.30.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP declined 16.3% to $9.22.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY fell 14.7% to $7.36 following the passing of CFO Gustavo Arnal. Raymond James recently downgraded the stock form Market Perform to Underperform.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. CMCM fell 14.3% to $3.17.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY dropped 12.2% to $13.05.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 11.1% to $9.93.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME declined 9.7% to $4.5650.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ fell 9.6% to $3.19.
- Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR dropped 9.3% to $47.12.
- Hillenbrand, Inc. HI dropped 8.5% to $37.12. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ADTN fell 8.4% to $20.73.
- Cvent Holding Corp. CVT dropped 8% to $4.6950. Cvent Holding, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.07 per share.
- GameStop Corp. GME fell 7.2 to $25.40.
