Leaked images and third-party accessories indicate that Apple Inc AAPL may give users of the Pro model of its smartwatch an extra button.

What Happened: Purported Apple Watch Pro CAD drawings, released by 91 mobiles, which match up with accessories aimed at the device indicate that the wearable might gain an additional button on the left side.

Apple-focused journalist Mark Gurman shared the 91 mobiles article on Twitter and said “This is indeed it.”

This is indeed it https://t.co/ZQj7yDGHVI — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 5, 2022

Twitter leaker DuanRui also shared cutouts for the smartwatch, the post was originally noted on The Verge.

Why It Matters: Adventure sports enthusiasts require big buttons for activities like surfing, swimming underwater and skiing, noted The Verge.

The Tim Cook-led company gearing up for the “Far Out” launch event on Wednesday. Gurman said that the Apple Watch Pro could be the most significant new product and could take on similar offerings from Garmin Ltd’s GRMN rugged watches.

The analyst expects a larger display along with a bigger battery on board. He also expects the Pro version to have a low-power mode. The price range for the device could range between $900 to $1,000.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed 1.4% lower at $155.81 and fell 0.1% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

