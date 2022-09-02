ñol

Samsung Says 'Buckle Up!' For the Next iPhone — Wait, What?

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
September 2, 2022 2:36 AM | 1 min read

As the buzz builds around Apple Inc’s AAPL upcoming iPhone 14 launch, the company’s South Korean rival took a potshot at its fellow tech giant through an advertisement.

What Happened: The ad opens with the narrative,  “Buckle up ... For Apple’s latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn.” It then goes on to pour cold water over the premise by saying, "Just not in your direction."

The half-minute advertisement features Samsungs’s S22 Ultra and the foldable Z Flip 4 devices.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: Samsung’s latest dig at the Tim Cook-led company comes just a week ahead of Apple’s “Far Out” event scheduled for Sept. 7. The name of that event is building buzz around a satellite phone, according to a prior report. 

This is not the first time Samsung has taken a dig at Apple either through ads, but in 2019 the Korean company quietly removed an advert that poked fun at the iPhone maker for removing the headphone jack. 

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares closed 0.5% higher at $157.96 in the regular session and rose 0.4% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer TechSamsung Galaxy S22 UltraZ FlipNewsTech