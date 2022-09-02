As the buzz builds around Apple Inc’s AAPL upcoming iPhone 14 launch, the company’s South Korean rival took a potshot at its fellow tech giant through an advertisement.

What Happened: The ad opens with the narrative, “Buckle up ... For Apple’s latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn.” It then goes on to pour cold water over the premise by saying, "Just not in your direction."

The half-minute advertisement features Samsungs’s S22 Ultra and the foldable Z Flip 4 devices.

Why It Matters: Samsung’s latest dig at the Tim Cook-led company comes just a week ahead of Apple’s “Far Out” event scheduled for Sept. 7. The name of that event is building buzz around a satellite phone, according to a prior report.

This is not the first time Samsung has taken a dig at Apple either through ads, but in 2019 the Korean company quietly removed an advert that poked fun at the iPhone maker for removing the headphone jack.

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares closed 0.5% higher at $157.96 in the regular session and rose 0.4% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

