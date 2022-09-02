ñol

This Analyst Predicts $700 For Broadcom, Plus RBC Capital Slashes PT On This Stock By 85%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 8:38 AM | 2 min read
  • Keybanc cut the price target for Broadcom Inc. AVGO from $780 to $700. Broadcom shares rose 2.3% to $503.14 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS reduced the price target on Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON from $13 to $8. Peloton Interactive shares fell 0.5% to $10.23 in pre-market trading .
  • Roth Capital cut Tilly's, Inc. TLYS price target from $10 to $9. Tilly's shares fell 2.3% to close at $7.33 on Thursday.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target on Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO from $42 to $40. Patterson shares fell 6.5% to close at $26.09 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital cut price target for Azure Power Global Limited AZRE from $34 to $5. Azure Power Global shares fell 2.2% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. reduced the price target on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. FMTX from $53 to $20. Forma Therapeutics shares fell 0.9% to $20.05 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson cut the price target for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS from $9.25 to $7. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM rose 1.8% to $7.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target on Ciena Corporation CIEN from $64 to $55. Ciena rose 0.8% to $45.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc raised the price target on Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM from $110 to $120. Oxford Industries shares fell 3.4% to $99.00 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target on Smartsheet Inc. SMAR from $43 to $38. Smartsheet shares fell 7.4% to close at $30.82 on Thursday.

