Motorola Solutions' CEO Sees 'Strongest Demand Environment'

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 7:29 AM | 1 min read
Motorola Solutions' CEO Sees 'Strongest Demand Environment'
  • In an interview, Motorola Solutions Inc MSI CEO Greg Brown told CNBC that demand for the company’s public safety and enterprise security products has never been stronger.
  • Brown indicated strong business despite concerns of a slowing global economy, saying a major upgrade cycle is underway.
  • “What we do is a need to have, not a nice to have. This is the strongest demand environment I’ve ever seen,” said Brown.
  • Also read: 3 Ways Motorola Solutions Stock Could Cross $300.
  • Brown told Jim Cramer there’s a private-network radio upgrade cycle that will boost the company’s business in the coming years.
  • “Those radios refresh every seven years. And we’re in the first or second inning radio refresh here in North America — so New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, L.A., they’re Motorola,” Brown said. 
  • “The demand is the best, record backlog. The funding is the best, and the innovation coming out of this company and the acquisitions we’re making, there’s a lot of room to run,” Brown added.
  • Price Action: MSI shares closed at $244.17 on Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

