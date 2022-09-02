by

In an interview, Motorola Solutions Inc MSI CEO Greg Brown told CNBC that demand for the company’s public safety and enterprise security products has never been stronger.

CEO Greg Brown told CNBC that demand for the company’s public safety and enterprise security products has never been stronger. Brown indicated strong business despite concerns of a slowing global economy, saying a major upgrade cycle is underway.

“What we do is a need to have, not a nice to have. This is the strongest demand environment I’ve ever seen,” said Brown.

Also read: 3 Ways Motorola Solutions Stock Could Cross $300.

3 Ways Motorola Solutions Stock Could Cross $300. Brown told Jim Cramer there’s a private-network radio upgrade cycle that will boost the company’s business in the coming years.

“Those radios refresh every seven years. And we’re in the first or second inning radio refresh here in North America — so New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, L.A., they’re Motorola,” Brown said.

“The demand is the best, record backlog. The funding is the best, and the innovation coming out of this company and the acquisitions we’re making, there’s a lot of room to run,” Brown added.

Price Action: MSI shares closed at $244.17 on Thursday.

MSI shares closed at $244.17 on Thursday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechGeneral