by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 4:12 AM | 2 min read
Catalent, Tellurian And Other Big Losers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping around 185 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.

  • Azure Power Global Limited AZRE declined 44.1% to close at $5.85 after the company announced the resignation of Harsh Shah as CEO.
  • Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY fell 25.2% to close at $20.15. Getty Images Holdings recently said it had set aside an additional $25 million of balance sheet cash for the previously announced $275 million of deal proceeds towards debt repayment.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 16.1% to close at $138.50.
  • Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 14.4% to close at $3.85 after the company announced plans to issue units consisting of senior debt and warrants to buy shares of common stock.
  • Farfetch Limited FTCH fell 14.1% to close at $10.33. Farfetch recently reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dipped 10% to close at $12.44.
  • LivaNova PLC LIVN fell 9.6% to settle at $58.65. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS fell 8% to settle at $15.36.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE declined 7.6% to settle at $167.30. BeiGene recently announced acceptance of 11th regulatory submission for PD-1 Inhibitor Tislelizumab in China.
  • Catalent, Inc. CTLT dropped 7.4% to close at $92.28 after the company said it expects 2023 revenue to be lower than analysts anticipated.
  • EQRx, Inc. EQRX fell 7.3% to settle at $4.60. EQRx recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.17 per share.
  • Autohome Inc. ATHM declined 7% to close at $34.38. Autohome recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST fell 6.7% to close at $40.23.
  • Kohl's Corporation KSS dropped 5.6% to close at $28.09. Kohl's recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued FY22 EPS guidance.
  • Apple Inc. AAPL fell 1.4% to close at $161.38. Apple has long been rumored to be working on its Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality headset. The tech giant may want to have the right to use the term “Reality” for its mixed reality headset, Bloomberg reported, citing the company’s trademark filings.

