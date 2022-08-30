U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping around 185 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.
- Azure Power Global Limited AZRE declined 44.1% to close at $5.85 after the company announced the resignation of Harsh Shah as CEO.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY fell 25.2% to close at $20.15. Getty Images Holdings recently said it had set aside an additional $25 million of balance sheet cash for the previously announced $275 million of deal proceeds towards debt repayment.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 16.1% to close at $138.50.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 14.4% to close at $3.85 after the company announced plans to issue units consisting of senior debt and warrants to buy shares of common stock.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH fell 14.1% to close at $10.33. Farfetch recently reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY dipped 10% to close at $12.44.
- LivaNova PLC LIVN fell 9.6% to settle at $58.65. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS fell 8% to settle at $15.36.
- BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE declined 7.6% to settle at $167.30. BeiGene recently announced acceptance of 11th regulatory submission for PD-1 Inhibitor Tislelizumab in China.
- Catalent, Inc. CTLT dropped 7.4% to close at $92.28 after the company said it expects 2023 revenue to be lower than analysts anticipated.
- EQRx, Inc. EQRX fell 7.3% to settle at $4.60. EQRx recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.17 per share.
- Autohome Inc. ATHM declined 7% to close at $34.38. Autohome recently reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST fell 6.7% to close at $40.23.
- Kohl's Corporation KSS dropped 5.6% to close at $28.09. Kohl's recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued FY22 EPS guidance.
- Apple Inc. AAPL fell 1.4% to close at $161.38. Apple has long been rumored to be working on its Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality headset. The tech giant may want to have the right to use the term “Reality” for its mixed reality headset, Bloomberg reported, citing the company’s trademark filings.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Big Losers From MondayTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas