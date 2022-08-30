Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett turns 92 today.

Buffett is the sixth-richest person on the planet, with a net worth equal to $100 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Born on Aug. 30, 1930, he is popularly known as the “Sage of Omaha.”

Berkshire Hathaway is a multinational conglomerate that owns several well-known brands such as Dairy Queen, Duracell and GEICO. The company also owns minority stakes in many publicly traded companies such as The Coca-Cola Company KO, Kraft Heinz Company KHC and Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.

Here is how the top three holdings of Berkshire have performed since Buffett’s last birthday. These are holdings of Berkshire as of June 30, 2022.

Apple Inc AAPL: The Tim Cook-led tech giant accounts for 41.7% of Berkshire’s portfolio. The company holds 915,226,526 Apple shares worth $147.7 billion, which means the Buffett-led firm owns 5.7% of the iPhone maker.

Apple shares closed at $153.12 on Buffett’s 2021 birthday, while on Monday they closed at $161.38. This represents a gain of 5.4%.

Bank of America Corp BAC: Berkshire owns 12.9% of Bank of America as it holds 1,032,852,006 shares of the lender — the shares are valued at $35.01 billion. The Charlotte, North Carolina headquartered financial institution makes up for 9.9% of Berkshire’s portfolio.

Last year, Bank of America shares closed at $41.66 as Buffett turned 91. On Monday, the shares closed at $33.90. They have decreased 18.6% in the interim.

American Express Company AXP: The issuer of the centurion-bearing credit cards makes up 6.6% of Berkshire’s Portfolio. The Omaha-based firm-led by Buffett, owns 20.2% of American Express. Berkshire owns 151,610,700 AMEX shares, which are worth $23.43 billion.

AMEX shares traded at $164.26 on Aug. 30, 2021, while on Monday they closed at $154.54. This means the shares have lost 5.9% of their value.

