Putin, Disgruntled With His Defense Minister Over Unending Ukraine War, To Now Take Direct Reports From Army Commanders

President Vladimir Putin has sidelined his ally, and the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over stalled progress as the invasion of Ukraine enters its seventh month, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense said.

What Happened: The U.K. defense ministry, in a report, said the operational commanders are now directly briefing the presidential office on progress in Ukraine, with Shoigu taking a back seat.

"Russian officers and soldiers with first-hand experience of the war probably routinely ridicule Shoigu for his ineffectual and out-of-touch leadership as Russian progress has stalled," the ministry said in its intelligence update.

Shoigu, the longest-serving minister in the Russian government, first became the Kremlin's minister of emergencies around the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union. Putin later chose him to be defense minister in 2012, despite his no military or combat experience.

"Shoigu has likely long struggled to overcome his reputation as lacking substantive military experience, as he spent most of his career in the construction sector and the Ministry of Emergency Situations," the ministry said.

Putin reportedly blames Shoigu for the stalled invasion of Ukraine as the president wanted to win the war in Ukraine within weeks. But a strong defense from the Ukrainian Army prolonged the war to a new phase with no victory for Russia in sight.

