Putin Has 'Failed' On All Fronts, Says Former US Ambassador To Russia. 'I Don't See Him Recovering'

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said Vladimir Putin has "failed on all" fronts, as the Ukraine war stretches longer than the Russian president had expected.
What Happened: McFaul, while counting Putin's failure in the Ukraine war in an interview with NBC News, said, "I don't see him recovering."
"Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed at that. He failed at denazification. He failed at demilitarization. He failed to take the capital of Kyiv. And now he's just fighting in Donetsk and in Kherson," McFaul said.
See Also: 'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
Putin had estimated to win the war in Ukraine within weeks but faced a strong defense from the Ukrainian Army, thus prolonging the war to a new phase with no victory for Russia in sight.
While discussing Putin's decision to increase the size of his armed forces amid setbacks in the Ukraine war, he said Putin is bringing in "new troops just to fight in that stalemated situation."
"So, on the strategic level, I think he's failed in this war. I don't see him recovering," he added.
Putin, last week, signed a decree to increase the Russian Army's strength from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month with a huge number of soldiers estimated to be dead or injured. The order will come into effect on Jan. 1 and will increase the number of combat personnel to 1.15 million with a boost of 137,000 men.
See Also: Zelenskyy Said Ukraine 'Reborn' When Putin Invaded The Country
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.