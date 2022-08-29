As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor.
What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on Sunday, said, "It's not just Putin's war. Many Russians now support the Kremlin's campaign of national extermination of Ukraine."
"Some Russians now, and I hope more in the future, will look upon this descent into evil with horror and shame," he added.
Fried said this while quoting a tweet from Sergej Sumlenny, a Berlin-based Eastern Europe expert who had posted a video of the Oscar-winning director Nikita Mikhalkov – who heads the Russian Filmmakers' Union and is a staunch supporter of Putin.
It's not just Putin's war. Many Russians now support the Kremlin's campaign of national extermination of Ukraine. Some Russians now, and I hope more in the future, will look upon this descent into evil with horror and shame. https://t.co/MZXf2CP4JT— Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried) August 28, 2022
See Also: Zelenskyy Said Ukraine 'Reborn' When Putin Invaded The Country
In the video, Mikhalkov said, "the Ukrainian language has become the image of Russophobia" and must be exterminated in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the Putin-led government has been cracking down on Russians criticizing its invasion of Ukraine.
According to the OVD-Info human rights group, More than 224 Russians are facing jail time for calling the conflict a "war" or "invasion." And nearly 16,500 people have been detained across Russia for protesting against it since the beginning of the invasion.
Illustration by Tomasz Makowski on Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.