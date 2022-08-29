Pinduoduo, JinkoSolar And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV jumped 25% to $12.96. Point72 Asset Management recently reported an 8.8% passive stake in the company.
- Pinduoduo Inc. PDD shares gained 23.5% to $71.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 revenue results.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN gained 14.9% to $23.55 after Taylor Maritime delivered a non-binding proposal to acquire the company for $26 per share.
- TAL Education Group TAL jumped 9.7% to $6.57.
- Cameco Corporation CCJ gained 8% to $28.76. Shares of several uranium companies traded higher as countries look for energy alternatives amid the global energy crisis.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO rose 7.8% to $7.26. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG rose 6% to $43.69. Scorpio Tankers recently announced repurchases of 1.293 million shares at $38.65 following Eneti sale.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS gained 5.5% to $7.63. Shares of energy companies traded higher amid an increase in oil prices as Saudi Arabia raised the possibility that OPEC+ could make output cuts to support prices. Also, conflict in Libya is impacting oil prices, as well.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS gained 5.5% to $63.06. Goldman Sachs maintained JinkoSolar with a Sell and raised the price target from $31 to $35. The company, on Friday, reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 137.6% year-on-year to $2.81 billion, beating the consensus of $2.28 billion.
- iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 4.4% to $4.1150. iQIYI recently introduces China's first extended reality virtual production series.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.