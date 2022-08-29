Goldman Sachs Boosts Price Target On JinkoSolar Following Q2 Earnings, Also Check Out Other Major PT Changes Here

- Oppenheimer raised the price target on S&P Global Inc. SPGI from $404 to $419. Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. S&P Global shares fell 1% to $360.46 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS price target from $31 to $35. However, Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee maintained the stock with a Sell rating. JinkoSolar shares fell 1.6% to $58.83 in pre-market trading.
- Baird cut price target on Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON from $25 to $20. Peloton Interactive shares fell 2.6% to $10.33 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE from $5.5 to $7. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares fell 4.6% to $4.13 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL from $78 to $74. Marvell Technology shares fell 1.8% to $49.29 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays boosted price target for Chewy, Inc. CHWY from $28 to $30. Chewy shares fell 1.7% to $37.45 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target on Simulations Plus, Inc. SLP from $54 to $70. Simulations Plus shares fell 3.1% to close at $62.94 on Friday.
