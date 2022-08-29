Tesla, Coinbase And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Uxin Limited UXIN shares dropped 9.6% to $0.61 in pre-market trading. Uxin, last month, posted Q4 EPS of $0.05.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ fell 9.3% to $2.15 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE fell 7.4% to $2.90 in pre-market trading. JMP Securities, on Friday, initiated coverage on Forge Global with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $10.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC declined 6.4% to $6.00 in pre-market trading. CTI BioPharma recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.21 per share.
- Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY fell 6.1% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 7% on Friday.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD fell 3.7% to $9.03 in pre-market trading after dropping around 4% on Friday.
- United States Steel Corporation X fell 3.4% to $24.50 in pre-market trading. United States Steel, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and announced a $500 million buyback.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 3.1% to $64.67 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Friday. Coinbase Global recently launched a voter registration tool as part of a new initiative aimed at getting people to participate in cryptocurrency policy discussions across the country.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 2.6% to $280.63 in pre-market trading after declining 2.7% on Friday. Core Lithium and Tesla entered into binding term sheet for the supply of lithium.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
