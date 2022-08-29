Bitcoin Tumbles Below This Major Level Following Powell's Remarks; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded a massive sell-off, with price for the cryptocurrency falling below the $20,000 level this morning following comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded sharp losses, falling below the $1,500 level this morning.
Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Ripple XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded in red this morning.
eCash XEC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Avalanche AVAX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $955.93 billion, recording a 24-hour decrease of 1.3%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.9% to $19,863, while ETH fell by around 2.5% to $1,456 on Monday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Catalent, Inc. CTLT and Pinduoduo Inc. PDD, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- eCash XEC/USD
Price: $0.0000484
24-hour gain: 30.1%
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $5.38
24-hour gain: 6.8%
- Internet Computer ICP/USD
Price: $6.28
24-hour gain: 2.9%
- PancakeSwap CAKE/USD
Price: $3.85
24-hour gain: 2.7%
- IoTeX IOTX/USD
Price: $0.03348
24-hour gain: 2.6%
Losers
- Avalanche AVAX/USD
Price: $18.07
24-hour drop: 9.4%
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.2088
24-hour drop: 8.1%
- Ethereum Classic ETC/USD
Price: $31.09
24-hour drop: 6%
- STEPN GMT/USD
Price: $0.6496
24-hour drop: 6%
- Arweave AR/USD
Price: $10.32
24-hour drop: 5.5%
