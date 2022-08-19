Snap Bows To Economic Slowdown; Aborts Plum Drone Project

- Snap Inc SNAP stopped the development of its Pixy flying selfie camera less than four months after launching the product publicly, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Snap became the latest technology company to downsize product plans amid the economic slowdown. CEO Evan Spiegel reasoned that it was part of a broader reprioritization of company resources.
- Snap introduced Pixy during Snap's annual partner summit with plans to sell a limited quantity. It will continue to sell the current iteration of Pixy.
- Snap posted its weakest-ever quarterly sales growth in July due to disruptions in the digital advertising market. Shares plunged almost 40% on those results.
- Snap also battled Apple Inc's AAPL privacy policy, following which Snap lost 80% of its market value.
- Peer Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook migrated resources from its Facebook News tab and newsletter platform Bulletin to focus on TikTok rivalry and metaverse ambitions.
- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google launched initiatives to boost productivity while not ruling out layoff options.
- Netflix, Inc NFLX, Twitter, Inc TWTR, and Tesla, Inc TSLA downsized the workforce amid the slowdown.
- Price Action: SNAP shares traded lower by 2.71% at $12.22 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo by Souvik Banerjee from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
