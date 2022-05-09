There’s a nearly four-month wait ahead for people eager to get their hands on one of Snap Inc’s SNAP Pixy drones. The social media operator’s CEO admitted to a journalist that they “should have made more.”

What Happened: The wait time for the $249.99 Pixy Flight Pack is estimated to be 15-16 weeks, according to the product’s website.

Alex Heath, a senior reporter for The Verge, said on Twitter that Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told him that in hindsight, "we probably should have made more.”

Estimated shipment in 15-16 weeks for the Pixy drone, per Snap’s website



“Honestly, in hindsight, we probably should have made more,” Evan Spiegel told me before the launch https://t.co/7ePpWWUimA https://t.co/ACON9SlJ2A — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) May 4, 2022

A Snap spokesperson confirmed to Heath that even those that purchased Pixy on the very first day “won’t see their drone for weeks.”

The spokesperson said that the Pixy isn’t made-to-order, but no manufacturing numbers were revealed by Snap, reported the Verge.

See Also: How To Buy Snap Inc (SNAP) Shares

Why It Matters: While Snap’s website always reflected an 11-to-12 week shipping period since the drone was launched, beginning April 28 the wait time rose to 15 to 16 weeks, according to The Verge.

In 2021, Snap launched “Spectacles” — camera-embedded sunglasses with built-in AR displays.

At the time of the smart glasses launch, there was a buzz surrounding the drone as well, since Snap acquired Ctrl Me Robotics for less than $1 million a few years earlier.

Price Action: On Friday, Snap shares closed 8.7% lower at $24.90 in the regular trading and rose 0.2% after the bell, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: 5 Snap Analysts Break Down Q1 Earnings: What's The Read-Through For Advertising?

Photo: Courtesy of Pixy