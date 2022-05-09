QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Wanna Get Your Hands On A Pixy Flight Pack Drone? Oh, Snap! You Are Staring At A Long Waiting Time

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 9, 2022 7:05 AM | 2 min read

There’s a nearly four-month wait ahead for people eager to get their hands on one of Snap Inc’s SNAP Pixy drones. The social media operator’s CEO admitted to a journalist that they “should have made more.”

What Happened: The wait time for the $249.99 Pixy Flight Pack is estimated to be 15-16 weeks, according to the product’s website.

Alex Heath, a senior reporter for The Verge, said on Twitter that Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told him that in hindsight, "we probably should have made more.”

A Snap spokesperson confirmed to Heath that even those that purchased Pixy on the very first day “won’t see their drone for weeks.”

The spokesperson said that the Pixy isn’t made-to-order, but no manufacturing numbers were revealed by Snap, reported the Verge.

See Also: How To Buy Snap Inc (SNAP) Shares

Why It Matters: While Snap’s website always reflected an 11-to-12 week shipping period since the drone was launched, beginning April 28 the wait time rose to 15 to 16 weeks, according to The Verge. 

In 2021, Snap launched “Spectacles” — camera-embedded sunglasses with built-in AR displays.

At the time of the smart glasses launch, there was a buzz surrounding the drone as well, since Snap acquired Ctrl Me Robotics for less than $1 million a few years earlier.

Price Action: On Friday, Snap shares closed 8.7% lower at $24.90 in the regular trading and rose 0.2% after the bell, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Read Next: 5 Snap Analysts Break Down Q1 Earnings: What's The Read-Through For Advertising?

Photo: Courtesy of Pixy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer TechEvan SpiegelPixy droneNewsTech