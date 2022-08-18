Target To $200? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

- Raymond James raised the price target on Target Corporation TGT from $190 to $200. However, Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained the stock with a Strong Buy. Target shares fell 0.1% to $175.11 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital raised Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI price target from $45 to $48. BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Bath & Body Works shares fell 1.5% to close at $40.39 on Wednesday.
- Piper Sandler raised NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO price target from $13 to $19. Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. NeoGenomics shares fell 1.3% to $11.49 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital boosted Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY price target from $190 to $199. However, RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Sector Perform rating on the stock. Jack Henry & Associates shares fell 6.4% to close at $197.30 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. raised Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY price target from $230 to $250. Stephens & Co. analyst Ben Bienvenu maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Casey's rose 0.2% to $213.37 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted Synopsys, Inc. SNPS price target from $380 to $420. Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Synopsys shares rose 1.8% to $388.00 in pre-market trading.
