Cisco, Keysight Technologies And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF rose 20.7% to $103.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares rose 13.5% to $7.70 in pre-market trading. The FDA has approved Bluebird bio’s Zynteglo (betibeglogene autotemcel), also known as beti-cel, a one-time gene therapy custom-designed for beta‑thalassemia.
- ReneSola Ltd SOL gained 10.4% to $7.00 in pre-market trading. ReneSola is expected to report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
- Privia Health Group, Inc. PRVA rose 9.7% to $39.40 in pre-market trading. Privia Health, last week, said Q2 EPS results were higher year over year.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN rose 9.3% to $20.95 in pre-market trading. Grindrod Shipping reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 47.1% year-over-year to $161.58 million.
- TORM plc TRMD gained 6.7% to $20.86 in pre-market trading.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE rose 5.7% to $49.94 in pre-market trading. Ultragenyx reported inducement grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
- Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS rose 4.4% to $176.72 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO rose 4.2% to $48.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance.
