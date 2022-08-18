U.S. Jobless Claims And Existing Home Sales Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday after Target Corporation TGT reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims coming in at 265,000 for the August 13 week, compared to 262,000 in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index is likely to recover slightly to negative 5.0 in August from minus 12.3 in July.
- Data on existing home sales for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Existing home sales are projected to decline to an annualized rate of 4.85 million in July from 5.12 million in the previous month.
- The index of leading economic indicators for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After June's 0.8% contraction, the index of leading economic indicators is expected to contract further by 0.5% in July.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George is set to speak at 1:20 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak at 1:45 p.m. ET.
Insiders Buy Around $70M Of 4 Stocks: Six Flags Entertainment, MGM Resorts And More
Check out our premarket coverage here
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.