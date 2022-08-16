TransDigm Group To $740? Also Check Out Some Other Major PT Changes

- Wells Fargo raised the price target on TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG from $620 to $740. Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. TransDigm Group shares rose 0.1% to close at $677.01 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut Coupa Software Incorporated COUP price target from $99 to $94. However, Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained the stock with an Overweight rating. Coupa Software shares rose 0.3% to close at $75.84 on Monday.
- Barclays cut price target on Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT from $2.5 to $2.25. Applied Therapeutics shares fell 5.8% to $1.29 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for GoHealth, Inc. GOCO from $1.5 to $1.25. GoHealth shares fell 16.3% to $0.74 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC from $21 to $28. TPI Composites shares fell 1.1% to $22.15 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted price target for Fabrinet FN from $130 to $135. Fabrinet shares rose 9.7% to $110.50 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on ThredUp Inc. TDUP from $11 to $7. ThredUp shares rose 2.3% to $3.1188 in pre-market trading.
