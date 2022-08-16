U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Walmart, Home Depot Earnings

Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after the Dow Jones surged around 150 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Walmart Inc. WMT, The Home Depot, Inc. HD and Agilent Technologies, Inc. A.
Data on housing starts and permits for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while data on industrial production for July will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
Check out this: Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 16 points to 33,857.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 6.50 points to 4,291.75. Futures for the Nasdaq index fell 21.25 points to 13,660.00.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.6% to trade at $94.57 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.2% to trade at $94.57 a barrel. The API’s report on crude oil stocks will be released today.
The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 94,788,020 with around 1,062,770 deaths. India reported a total of at least 44,277,190 confirmed cases, while France confirmed over 34,234,000 cases.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 1%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index climbed 0.2%. The French CAC 40 Index climbed 0.3%, while German DAX rose 0.5%.
The unemployment rate in the UK came in unchanged at 3.8% in the second quarter, while average weekly earnings including bonuses rose by 5.1% year-over-year to GBP 611 in the three months to June.
Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.01%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.05%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.05%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%, while India’s S&P BSE SENSEX gained 0.5%.
The annual wholesale price inflation rate in India declined to 13.93% in July from 15.18% in the previous month.
Broker Recommendation
RBC Capital upgraded Seagen Inc. SGEN from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $179 to $188.
Seagen shares fell 1% to close at $168.53 on Monday.
Check out this: This Financial Services Stock Surged Around 116%; Here Are 86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Breaking News
- GAN Limited GAN reported weaker-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Fabrinet FN reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
- Compass Inc COMP reported worse-than-expected financial results for its second quarter and issued guidance below analyst estimates.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC priced an underwritten public offering of 9,590,792 shares at $7.82 per share.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.