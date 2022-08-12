Saia To $195? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Rockley Photonics By 67%

- Credit Suisse cut the price target on LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ from $24 to $19. Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com shares rose 7% to $11.76 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised Saia, Inc. SAIA price target from $180 to $195. However, Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained the stock with an Underweight rating. Saia shares rose 1.3% to close at $253.00 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. cut price target on KORE Group Holdings, Inc. KORE from $12.5 to $9. KORE Group shares fell 1.5% to close at $2.71 on Thursday.
- Stifel cut the price target for Illumina, Inc. ILMN from $480 to $300. Illumina shares fell 14.6% to $194.19 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities lowered the price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC from $205 to $202. Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares rose 5% to $154.02 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted price target for Alliant Energy Corporation LNT from $62 to $70. Alliant Energy shares rose 1.4% to $62.48 in pre-market trading.
- Baird cut the price target on Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY from $6 to $2. Rockley Photonics shares fell 9.5% to $1.81 in pre-market trading.
Check out this: Illumina, CS Disco And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.