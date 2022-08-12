Illumina, CS Disco And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Olo Inc. OLO shares fell 31.7% to $8.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance below consensus estimates.
- CS Disco, Inc. LAW fell 27.8% to $20.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX shares fell 25.7% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Dave Inc. DAVE fell 17.3% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Illumina, Inc. ILMN fell 15.8% to $191.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak full-year 2022 guidance.
- Expensify, Inc. EXFY fell 12.4% to $21.30 in pre-market trading following weak Q2 sales.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP fell 12.4% to $16.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 52% on Thursday.
- EHang Holdings Limited EH fell 6.2% to $7.24 in pre-market trading. EHang Holdings is expected release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter on August 18, 2022.
- Pinduoduo Inc. PDD shares dropped 5.6% to $46.86 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Thursday.
Also check this out: U.S. Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
