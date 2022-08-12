Dillard's To $350? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

- Citigroup cut the price target on Illumina, Inc. ILMN from $220 to $200. Citigroup analyst Patrick Donnelly maintained the stock with a Neutral rating. Illumina shares fell 14.7% to $193.51 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna lowered Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE price target from $145 to $115. However, Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Expedia shares rose 0.5% to $110.69 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY price target from $2.5 to $4. However, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on the stock. FlexShopper shares fell 0.6% to $1.64 in pre-market trading.
- Baird raised Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH price target from $57 to $73. Benchmark analyst Bruce Jackson maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Cardinal Health shares rose 5.2% to close at $66.00 on Thursday.
- Jefferies lowered CS Disco, Inc. LAW price target from $35 to $25. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill also downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. CS Disco fell 34.1% to $19.10 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted Dillard's, Inc. DDS price target from $325 to $350. However, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained the stock with a Market Perform rating. Dillard's shares rose 1.1% to $296.00 in pre-market trading.
