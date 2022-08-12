On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW is "terrific."

Cramer said he prefers International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF over Amyris Inc AMRS as the former is doing a "better job."

When asked about Canopy Growth Corp CGC, Cramer said, "If Canopy Growth is good, then that means that you have one more reason to buy Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ."

The "Mad Money" host said he needs to do some more research on ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.

Cramer said he likes TechnipFMC PLC FTI very, very much. He recommended waiting for a "couple day pullback."

When asked about Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. AMBP, Cramer said, "I actually prefer Ball Corporation BALL," adding that Ball is terrific.

Cramer said he likes Bank of America Corp BAC very much.