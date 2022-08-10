As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, the Ukrainian national anthem echoed off the walls of a stadium in India after the country’s first women’s world champion bagged a gold medal in the Chess Olympiad on Tuesday.
In a quivering voice and welled-up eyes, the 36-year-old Chess grandmaster Anna Ushenina replied to a question of what this gold meant for her country. “It’s obviously a great feeling, but the medal can’t stop a war,” she said, according to The Indian Express.
Ushenina comes from Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, just 30 miles from the Russian border and one of the heavily shelled cities in the invasion.
See Also: Europe's Biggest Nuclear Plant In Ukraine Faces 'Very High' Risk From Russian Shelling: Report
She shared her trauma from back home, where millions of Ukrainians were fleeing for life and struggling for food and shelter. “It was a dreadful time because we were living so close to the border. As soon as we heard the news that the Russians were marching, we had no other option but to flee with our family without any preparations,” she said.
According to the publication, the seasoned player has not gone back home yet. “Not very clear if I will be able to go back home to Kharkiv.” Both her family and she have had to move cities since the invasion.
Just like Ushenina, most of her teammates had a similar story of the ordeal to narrate. Ushenina kept repeating three words inside the media center in India: “I want peace.”
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
Photo: Courtesy of Andreas Kontokanis via Wikimedia
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.