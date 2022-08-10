Ukraine's state nuclear power firm chief has warned of "very high" risks from shelling at Europe's largest nuclear power plant in the Russian-occupied south.
What Happened: Energoatom's chief, Petro Kotin, said it was vital Kyiv regains control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant facility in time for winter, as per a Reuters report.
Russian shelling had damaged three lines that connect the Zaporizhzhia plant to the Ukrainian grid, and Vladimir Putin-led Russia wants to connect the facility to its grid, Petro told Reuters in an interview.
See Also: Putin Forces' Weapons Used In Ukraine Invasion Featured Hundreds Of Parts Made In US, Europe, Research Says
He added that some of the shelling landed near storage facilities for spent fuel, an area with 174 containers of highly radioactive material – and warned of the dangers of them being hit.
"This is ... the most radioactive material in all the nuclear power plant. This would (mean) the distribution (of it) around this place, and then we will have like a radiation cloud, and then the weather will decide... which direction the cloud goes," he said.
The nuclear plant has six reactors and produced 20-21% of Ukraine's electricity needs before Russia invaded the country in February.
Kotin said Russian soldiers needed to be removed from the plant before it undergoes renovation.
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.