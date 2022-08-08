Trump's Voter-Fraud PAC Paid $60,000 To Melania's Fashion Designer For 'Strategy Consulting'

A political action committee (PAC) created by former President Donald Trump with a focus on fighting voter fraud reportedly paid $60,000 to a fashion designer linked with former First Lady Melania Trump.

What Happened: The money was distributed to the New York-based fashion designer Hervé Pierre Braillard in four tranches beginning April 7 through June 24, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records seen by USA Today.

Braillard was paid for “strategy consulting,” but there’s no clarity on the specifics around the payments, reported USA Today.

“Mr. Pierre serves as a senior advisor to Save America, involved in event management and special projects,” said Taylor Budowich, a senior Save America official, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The FEC does not allow money raised for a candidate to be spent on personal items but Save America is a leadership PAC and has fewer restrictions, noted USA Today.

Braillard has reportedly worked with other first ladies, such as Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush, while they were in the White House.

FEC records indicate that Save America also spent $212,000 at the Trump Hotel Collection, according to USA Today.

The PAC has reportedly raised more than $100 million since its registration in November 2020.

After the congressional hearings over the Jan.6 Capitol riots, many GOP mega-donors halted donations to Save America. Trump relies on the PAC to fuel his political career, according to a prior report.

The Jan. 6 committee has looked into the advertising and spending of Save America, reported USA Today.

Trump is currently the Chair of Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

Price Action: On Friday, Digital World Acquisition shares closed 0.2% higher at $31.70 in the regular hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

