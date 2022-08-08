Trump's Voter-Fraud PAC Paid $60,000 To Melania's Fashion Designer For 'Strategy Consulting'

A political action committee (PAC) created by former President Donald Trump with a focus on fighting voter fraud reportedly paid $60,000 to a fashion designer linked with former First Lady Melania Trump.
What Happened: The money was distributed to the New York-based fashion designer Hervé Pierre Braillard in four tranches beginning April 7 through June 24, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records seen by USA Today.
Braillard was paid for “strategy consulting,” but there’s no clarity on the specifics around the payments, reported USA Today.
“Mr. Pierre serves as a senior advisor to Save America, involved in event management and special projects,” said Taylor Budowich, a senior Save America official, according to the report.
See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock
Why It Matters: The FEC does not allow money raised for a candidate to be spent on personal items but Save America is a leadership PAC and has fewer restrictions, noted USA Today.
Braillard has reportedly worked with other first ladies, such as Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush, while they were in the White House.
FEC records indicate that Save America also spent $212,000 at the Trump Hotel Collection, according to USA Today.
The PAC has reportedly raised more than $100 million since its registration in November 2020.
After the congressional hearings over the Jan.6 Capitol riots, many GOP mega-donors halted donations to Save America. Trump relies on the PAC to fuel his political career, according to a prior report.
The Jan. 6 committee has looked into the advertising and spending of Save America, reported USA Today.
Trump is currently the Chair of Trump Media & Technology Group, which is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.
Price Action: On Friday, Digital World Acquisition shares closed 0.2% higher at $31.70 in the regular hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Trump Could Have Taken Out Top Al-Qaeda Leader...But Didn't Recognize His Name
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.