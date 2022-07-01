Is Trump's Political Career Over? Jan. 6 Hearings Stir GOP Donors To Back Other Candidates For 2024

Is it time for the former investor-turned-politician to retire from his political career? Former U.S. President Donald Trump is struggling to keep GOP donors following Tuesday's January 6 Congressional Hearing, according to CNBC.

Attorney Eric Levine, who is also a GOP fundraiser, noted after the hearing that donors were "already moving away from Trump," believing him to be "the one Republican who can lose in 2024."

What Happened: There was an impromptu meeting of the Congressional Committee on Tuesday, June 28, for what would become a bombshell interview with former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadow’s top aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson testified about what she knows about the events that took place at the White House during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. The former advisor's testimony was extremely revealing as to how Trump responded to the events of the day and what happened in the days leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

During the testimony, Hutchinson revealed that Trump intended to go to the Capitol Building that day to join his supporters, some of whom were armed, to protest lawmakers who were affirming President Joe Biden's win.

Hutchinson added that the former president was so motivated to march with supporters that he attempted to steal the wheel of a vehicle from a Secret Service agent. It was mentioned that the agent refused to go to the Capitol as it was dangerous for the President to be there.

In her testimony, Hutchinson shared the following dialogue between Trump and the agent: “I'm the f**king President. Take me up to the Capitol now."

Hutchinson also shared with Congressional Committee members that Trump had knowledge that rioters were carrying weapons, including knives, bear spray, metal poles, tasers, and guns (h/t CNN).

Trump ordered security to remove metal detectors, citing how he wouldn't be harmed since the supporters were only there to support his election efforts, Hutchinson said.

Why is Trump Losing Donors: Once the hearing ended, many GOP mega-donors halted donations to Trump’s political movement known as “Save America”.

Donors no longer want to be associated with Trump and therefore will no longer be supporting the former president's political and re-election efforts.

What’s Next For Trump: The political career of the real estate investor/reality TV star is in serious jeopardy and this could be the end of a short-lived political career for Trump. Without monetary support, the “Save America'' movement will likely end, and the former President’s political career with it. Former Trump donors are now moving their money and support to Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as they will likely seek the 2024 GOP Presidential nomination.

Photo courtesy of Craig Fildes on flickr