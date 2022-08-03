Trump Could Have Taken Out Top Al-Qaeda Leader...But Didn't Recognize His Name

Former President Donald Trump had a chance to take out Ayman al-Zawahiri but did not do so because he didn’t recognize the now deceased Al Qaeda leader’s name.

What Happened: Plans to target al-Zawahiri could have happened much earlier, but Trump chose not to pursue it because he didn’t recognize his name and instead suggested targeting Osama bin Laden’s son, Hamza bin Laden, reported Business Insider.

The former president, now chair of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), reportedly told Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officials, “I've never heard of any of these people. What about Hamza bin Laden?”

Former CIA official Douglas London said in a 2020 security report that Trump’s “obsession” with Hamza bin Laden was "one example of the president's preference for a 'celebrity' targeted killing versus prioritizing options that could prove better for U.S. security," according to the report.

Why It Matters: Al-Zawahiri was killed in a CIA-operated drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday.

The late terrorist leader had taken over Al-Qaeda's leadership from Bin Laden in 2011 after his death. Both plotted the 9/11 attacks, and Al-Zawahiri was one of the “most wanted terrorists” by the United States.

London said despite intelligence assessments showing Al-Zawahiri posed “greater dangers” and the unlikelihood that Hamza was in the immediate line of succession, Trump thought differently, according to Business Insider.

Hamza Bin Laden died in an air strike, which was said to have taken place in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region. Trump announced his death in 2019, CNN reported.

