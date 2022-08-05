ñol

Jim Cramer: 'I Am No Longer A Huge Crypto Guy'

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 5, 2022 8:25 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Inmode Ltd INMD is good company, but people hate the medical device firms.

When asked about AMMO, Inc. POWW, Cramer said, "I know it’s a little bit of a far field in terms of where you are versus what it is, but Dick’s DKS is my favorite in that group."

The "Mad Money" host said he likes e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF over Coty Inc COTY.

When asked about QuantumScape Corporation QS, he said. "Anything that’s connected to the EV market, if it ain’t Tesla TSLA, then I don’t want it."

Cramer said Blackstone Inc. BX is a better-run company than The Carlyle Group Inc. CG.

When asked about Silvergate Capital Corp SI, Cramer said, "I am no longer a huge crypto guy. I was in it as long as it was right. Now that it’s wrong, I’m not there."

