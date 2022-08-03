ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

PayPal To $120? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 8:02 AM | 1 min read
  • Wedbush raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $81 to $86. However, Wedbush analyst Nick Seytan maintained the stock with a Neutral. Starbucks shares rose 1.5% to $85.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA price target from $500 to $450. However, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Zebra Technologies shares rose 0.4% to $324.49 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities boosted Electronic Arts Inc. EA price target from $148 to $155. However, B of A Securities analyst Omar Dessouky maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Electronic Arts shares rose 0.9% to $130.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Airbnb, Inc. ABNB price target from $174 to $121. However, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Airbnb shares fell 6% to $109.38 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities increased PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL price target from $100 to $120. However, JMP Securities analyst David Scharf maintained the stock with a Market Outperform. PayPal shares rose 13% to $98.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup boosted Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW price target from $191 to $210. However, Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Illinois Tool Works shares rose 1% to $207.00 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Starbucks, Yum! Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings