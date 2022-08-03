PayPal To $120? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

- Wedbush raised the price target on Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $81 to $86. However, Wedbush analyst Nick Seytan maintained the stock with a Neutral. Starbucks shares rose 1.5% to $85.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA price target from $500 to $450. However, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Zebra Technologies shares rose 0.4% to $324.49 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted Electronic Arts Inc. EA price target from $148 to $155. However, B of A Securities analyst Omar Dessouky maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Electronic Arts shares rose 0.9% to $130.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler reduced Airbnb, Inc. ABNB price target from $174 to $121. However, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Airbnb shares fell 6% to $109.38 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities increased PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL price target from $100 to $120. However, JMP Securities analyst David Scharf maintained the stock with a Market Outperform. PayPal shares rose 13% to $98.90 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW price target from $191 to $210. However, Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Neutral rating on the stock. Illinois Tool Works shares rose 1% to $207.00 in pre-market trading.
Check out this: Starbucks, Yum! Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.