Starbucks, Yum! Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $76.37 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares rose 0.7% to $96.00 in after-hours trading.

Starbucks Corp SBUX reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but missed market expectations for comparable sales. Starbucks shares rose 1.5% to $84.94 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM to have earned $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Yum! Brands shares rose 0.3% to $122.55 in after-hours trading.

