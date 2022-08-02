ñol

Apple Drops Mask Mandate For Corporate Staff: Analyst Explains Why It's Not The Ideal Time

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
August 2, 2022 3:18 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Apple says a face mask would no longer be required at most locations
  • Mark Gurman says "doesn't seem like the most ideal time" to drop mask mandate
  • CDC says Santa Clara county, where Apple's headquarters are located, is at "high" risk of COVID-19

Apple Inc AAPL has updated its current COVID-19-related protocols and told its employees that wearing a face mask would no longer be required in most locations.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company told employees through an internal email, first noted on The Verge, that it recognized varying personal circumstances.

“Don’t hesitate to continue wearing a face mask if you feel more comfortable doing so. Also, please respect every individual’s decision to wear a mask or not,” according to the email from the company’s COVID-19 response team.

Apple-watcher and journalist Mark Gurman tweeted that masks were previously required in “public spaces” but not at desks. 

He said, “Now [the] requirement dropped altogether. Doesn’t seem like the most ideal time to do so, however.”

Why It Matters: Apple’s corporate headquarters is located in Cupertino, California. Santa Clara County, where Cupertino is located, is currently experiencing a “high” level of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The case rate for the 100,000 population in Santa Clara is 330.68 and new COVID-19 admissions in hospitals per 100,000 population are 12.9, according to the CDC.

CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. 

The COVID-19 subvariant known as BA.5 became dominant in the United States, according to a New York Times report dating back to early July. 

BA.4 and BA.5 variants are highly infectious and have a reproductive rate of 18.6, which makes them as, if not more, transmissible than measles, according to Adrian Esterman, a professor at the University of South Australia.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares closed 0.6% lower at $161.51 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. 

