Horror author Stephen King said Thursday that in the United States the war against COVID-19 is “over” and the disease has prevailed.

What Happened: King said on Twitter that the outcome could lead to the emergence of a “killer strain.”

“In America the war against Covid is over. Covid won. If this persistent and dangerous disease mutates into a killer strain, God help us,” said King.

Why It Matters: Recently, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that those infected in the Omicron variant’s first wave don’t have immunity against the current BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, reported Fortune.

There is concern about how transmissible the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are. The two variants have a reproductive rate of nearly 18.6, which makes them as, if not more, transmissible than measles — the most infectious viral disease, according to Adrian Esterman, a professor at the University of South Australia, reported The Conversation, an academic news publication.

