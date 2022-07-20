ñol

Mastercard to $425? Plus Raymond James Predicts $2,350 For This Stock

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 20, 2022 8:24 AM | 1 min read
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on Mastercard Incorporated MA from $430 to $425. Mastercard shares fell 0.7% to $338.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse reduced International Business Machines Corporation IBM price target from $166 to $156. IBM shares fell 0.1% to $130.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered price target for Netflix, Inc. NFLX from $300 to $270. Netflix shares rose 6.1% to $214.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein boosted the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA from $115 to $130. Alibaba shares rose 0.6% to $105.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James increased the price target for Murphy USA Inc. MUSA from $270 to $300. Murphy USA shares fell 0.7% to $274.10 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL from $127 to $112. PayPal shares fell 0.4% to $77.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for AutoZone, Inc. AZO from $2,200 to $2,350. AutoZone shares rose 1.5% to close at $2,224.32 on Tuesday.
  • Keybanc reduced the price target on DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD from $96 to $82. DuPont shares rose 4.1% to close at $56.56 on Tuesday.

