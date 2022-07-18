ñol

Read Why Mizuho Is Bullish On Kraft Heinz

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 12:01 PM | 1 min read
  • Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner initiated coverage of Kraft Heinz Co KHC with a Buy rating and a price target of $48, implying a 24% upside.
  • The analyst believes investor sentiment has been oscillating between extremes of euphoria and despair since the 2015 merger of Kraft and Heinz.
  • Baumgartner notes negativity has improved from the 2019/2020 nadir.
  • However, he thinks the Street has continued underestimating KHC's growth potential.
  • The company will report its second-quarter FY22 earnings on July 27.
  • Price Action: KHC shares are trading higher by 1.45% at $38.57 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

