Wolf Of Wall Street's Wisdom On Bitcoin, One Decision Ex-Disney CEO Iger Regrets, Kim-Jong Un Accused Of Human Rights Violations: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend

The unfolding week will see earnings season gaining steam and the release of some key housing and manufacturing readings. As investors look ahead to another trading week with these key catalysts, here's a recap of a few major headlines that hit the wire over the weekend.

1. Bitcoin's Underlying Fundamentals Strong, Belfort Says: Bitcoin BTC/USD may have been in the doldrums in recent times but Jordan Belfort, popularly called "Wolf of the Wall Street," said he was wrong in his predictions way back in 2017 that the apex crypto will go to zero. He recommended investors adopt a longer investment time frame. Bitcoin's underlying fundamentals are "really strong," he said.

2. Iger Unhappy Over Successor At Disney: Walt Disney Co. DIS's former CEO Bob Iger reportedly said the one decision he regrets is naming incumbent Bob Chapek as his successor at the company, Business Insider reported. Iger called it one of the worst decisions he has made. The two men reportedly didn't see eye-to-eye during the transition period.

3. Concentration Camp-Like Situation In North Korea? North Korean leader Kim-Jong Un and his officials should be investigated for a slew of human rights violation cases in the country's detention centers, the International Bar Association's War Crimes Committee said in a report. The establishment in the country allegedly committed crimes, including murder, extermination, enslavement, sexual violence and other inhumane acts.

4. Elon Musk's Take On Tesla Vehicle Pricing: Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. TSLA raised the prices of its vehicles multiple times. When probed by a follower on Twitter as to whether price hikes will be reversed after the pandemic and the ceasing of supply chain disruptions, CEO Elon Musk said if there is a let-up in inflationary pressure, the company could consider lowering prices.

5. Apple Receives Flak For iPad Pro Multitasking: Apple, Inc. AAPL came in for criticism from Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman for not adopting full Mac-like multitasking interface for its newest iPad Pro. The Apple writer said the Stage Manager – the new iPad Pro multitasking interface – is convoluted and confusing.

What Else: Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Thor: Love and Thunder" saw a 68% drop in ticket sales in its second three-day weekend but stayed in the top spot.

Tesla, IBM IBM and Netflix, Inc. NFLX are among the key earnings scheduled for the unfolding week.

Photo via Shutterstock.