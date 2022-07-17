ñol

The Wolf Of Wall Street Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin: 'I Really Hated Crypto'

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 17, 2022 9:40 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Jordan Belfort advised crypto investors not take a 12-month or 24-month horizon on Bitcoin.
  • He says eventually Bitcoin will "trade more like a store of value and less like a growth stock."

Jordan Belfort, famously known as the Wolf of Wall Street, recently said that he was wrong about Bitcoin BTC/USD going to zero. 

During a recent interview, Belfort said Bitcoin is a solid long-term play. 

"At the time that I really hated crypto, I stand by everything I said about crypto in 2017 except for one thing. I was wrong about Bitcoin going to zero," he said. 

He advised crypto investors not take a 12-month or 24-month horizon on Bitcoin. Instead, one should take a three, four, or five-year horizon. 

Also Read: Crypto Analyst Who Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $21K Now Has This New Alert

"I would be shocked if you didn't make money because the underlying fundamentals, I believe, are really strong," he added. 

Advocating about Bitcoin, he further said, "There's a limited supply and as inflation does keep going and going and going, at some point in time, there'll be enough maturity with Bitcoin where it starts to trade more like a store of value and less like a growth stock."

Earlier, the former Wall Street stockbroker said that for ultra-low cap cryptos it is best to get in before they are publicly traded on exchanges, and investors should buy in when the project "is offered on a launch pad, or a series A or a seed round".

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $21,224, up by 0.64% in the last seven days. 
 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

