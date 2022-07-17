ñol

Elon Musk Says Tesla Can Lower Car Prices, But This Needs To Happen First

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 17, 2022 10:50 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The U.S. has seen a higher-than-expected inflation rate for the month of June.
  • Tesla increased prices for some of its models by as much as $6,000 last month.

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc TSLA has hiked its car prices multiple times in 2022. Last year, the company raised its prices nearly every month with industry shortages and supply chain issues. Last month, Tesla increased its car prices by up to $6000.   

Contrary to the company is pushing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about lowering car prices. 

In a recent tweet, Musk said that Tesla could lower its car prices, but it would depend on inflation.

Last month, ahead of the car price increase, Musk said that he had a bad feeling about the economy and would need to cut 10% of jobs at Tesla. 

Also Read: Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Should Be 'More Currency-Like,' Responds To Billy Markus On Crypto's Future

He shared his concern about the state of the U.S. economy and said he believes the nation is in a recession that could last up to 18 months. 

In March, Musk tweeted, saying Tesla and SpaceX were both “seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics.”

In May, a research firm estimated that EV battery costs would spike by 22% in the next four years. 

Inflation in the U.S. has reached a 41-year-high, as the cost of goods increased more than expected in June — rising a whopping 9.1%, with gasoline and food costs remaining elevated. 
Photo: Created with an image from Dan G on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: car priceEconomyElon MuskInflationTeslaUSNewsTop Stories