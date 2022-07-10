Elon Musk Says This Item Could Be The Future Of Wars

The world’s richest person has weighed in on how future wars could be fought. SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has shared that one device could be the future for wars.

What Happened: A video shared on Twitter Inc TWTR by Whole Mars Catalog shows what a drone can do when it’s being piloted by computer vision.

Musk responded to the post saying “future wars are all about the drones.” Musk sees planes and tanks having no chance against drones in the future.

The exception Musk sees is analog, human-controlled vehicles.

Future wars are all about the drones. Human crews of planes or tanks have no chance.



One exception: a purely analog, human-controlled vehicle is far more resilient to EMF weapons. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2022

EMF weapons in Musk’s tweet references electromagnetic weapons, which use electromagnetic radiation to deliver energy to a target to cause damage.

Whole Mars Catalog told Musk that Tesla should add a drone to its product line, which could complement existing services well.

“A drone with Tesla Vision/AI would be *insane*. We need a good American drone,” the tweet said.

Why It’s Important: Drones can play an important role in search and rescue, delivery, surveillance, photography, agriculture and other sectors.

Drones are also starting to play a larger role in wars and international conflicts as they can be weaponized and also act like bombs that detonate on impact.

Musk’s comments come as he has been involved in providing support to Ukraine in the form of Starlink service, a program that was recognized as playing an important role in fighting off Russia.

Musk also waged a war with Russian President Vladimir Putin, even offering to fight him with his left hand.

Photo: Created with an image from Steve Jurvetson on Flickr