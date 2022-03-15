 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Ups Fight Proposal Against Vladimir Putin: 'If He Is Afraid To Fight, I Will Agree To Use Only My Left Hand'
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2022 7:22pm   Comments
The world’s richest man upped the ante in a proposed fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has helped Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine war by providing Starlink satellite terminals. He has also offered to fight Putin in a “single combat” fight with the winner getting Ukraine.

Musk shared a Telegram post from Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic (Chechnya) and a Putin supporter, that offered up some advice to Musk ahead of a proposed fight.

“Don’t measure your strength against that of Putin’s. You’re in two completely different leagues. And it’s not even about martial arts or judo, for example,” Kadyrov said, claiming Putin would look unsportsmanlike for beating the hell out of the weaker Musk.

“Therefore, you’ll need to pump up those muscles in order to change from the gentle Elona into the brutal Elon you need to be.”

The post went on to boast about the Russian Special Forces University beating the U.S. in 2015 “like it was nothing.” The Grozny Chechen State Television training is said to teach about American methods of “black PR” and also teach how to monitor social network accounts.

“You will return from the Chechen Republic, a completely different person Elona, that is Elon.”

Related Link: Elon Musk Engages Russia In A Battle Of Tweets, Says Putin Can Even Bring His Bear To Single Combat Battle 

Musk Responds: Musk took to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to respond to Kadyrov’s advice.

“Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed,” Musk tweeted.

Musk also signed the tweet with the Elona name that was used to mock Musk by Kadyrov. Musk’s Twitter name is also now changed to Elona Musk.

The reply from Musk comes after one of Kadyrov’s criticisms of the Tesla CEO was calling him a businessman and “Twitter blogger” compared to Putin, who is a “world politician, strategist, a scourge of the West and the US.”

Photo: Courtesy of Antonio Marin Segovia & Thomas Hawk on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Chechnya Elon Musk Ramzan KadyrovNews Politics Global Top Stories General

