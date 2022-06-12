US Defense Official Credits Elon Musk's Starlink For Making It Impossible For Putin To Silence Ukraine

Elon Musk's SpaceX-owned Starlink came in handy for Ukraine when the Eastern European country's war with Russia left it bereft of internet service. Ukraine sought for Starlink user terminals from Musk, and the latter promptly acceded.

The Starlink satellite internet service has helped Ukraine, both its military and civilians, Politico said in a report. The service prevented Russia's efforts to cut Ukraine off from the outside world, the report added.

Lauding Starlink's role Brigadier General Steve Butow, director of the space portfolio at the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit said, "The strategic impact is, it totally destroyed [Vladimir] Putin's information campaign," Politico said.

Putin also hasn't been able to keep Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from making public statements throughout the war, thanks to Starlink, he added. "He never, to this day, has been able to silence Zelenskyy."

Ukraine now has more than 11,000 Starlink stations, and it has been helping the country on all fronts, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov told Politico.

Starlink has made it possible for Ukrainian drones to drop bombs on Russian forward positions, helped people in besieged cities near the Russian borders to stay in touch with loved ones, and allowed the Ukrainian president and his executive teams to apprise the world of the situation and hold talks with world leaders, the report added.

Photo: Created with images from ΝΕΑ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ and Ministerio Das Comanicacoes on Flickr