Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Sunday posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon.

What Happened: Rogozin's alleged note to Russian media says Musk will be held accountable for “supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment" — referring to SpaceX Starlink terminals.

The original note was in Russian, and Musk shared a translated version of it. The authenticity of Rogozin's alleged statements could not be immediately verified.

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Rogozin, who heads Roscosmos, allegedly says the Starlink satellites were delivered by the Pentagon "to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol."

“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult - no matter how much you'll play the fool.”

The billionaire entrepreneur joked he could die under “mysterious circumstances.”

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

See Also: Ukraine Says Elon Musk's Starlink Providing 'Crucial Support,' Serving 150,000 Users Per Day

Why It Matters: The world’s richest man has publicly supported Ukraine during its the ongoing Russian invasion, responding quickly to its request for Starlink terminals in February to restore communication.

Since then, SpaceX has donated thousands of satellite internet kits to Ukraine for hospitals and other critical infrastructure.

Musk has not revealed whether the Pentagon helped SpaceX with the delivery.

Last week, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov thanked Musk for his support and said Starlink had secured about 150,000 users in Ukraine in just over two months.

See Also: 'Bad Weather Perhaps:' Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Russia As Country Cries Foul Over SpaceX Lending A Hand In Ukraine