ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

$100 Invested In Revlon Right Now Would Be Worth This Much If Stock Gets Back To All-Time High

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 23, 2022 4:00 AM | 1 min read

Retail-investor buzz has been building around Revlon Inc REV. The latest news is that Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is mulling a purchase of the ailing cosmetics maker, which recently filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11, facing heavy debt.

Shares of the 90-year-old company shot up over 34% on Wednesday. 

The Investment

If the surging Revlon stock price prompted an investor to invest in the struggling company, they should note that the shares touched an all-time high of $560.60 way back on April 21, 1998.

If an investor entered Revlon stock by investing $100 on Wednesday when the stock closed at $8.40, here’s how much they would have if it went back to its record peak again.

Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Units/Shares Obtained Worth If Shares Return To ATH Percentage Change
Revlon Stock June 22, 2022 $100 $8.40 11.90 $6,673.81 6573.81%

The investor would turn a profit of 6,573.81% and the $100 would have transformed into $6,673.81. 

A Retail Darling In Making

The makeup company was seen trending across social media platforms on Wednesday. It has also emerged as a short squeeze candidate. On Wednesday, data from Fintel, revealed that 37.3% of Revlon stock were shorted. 

Read Next: Short Not Sweet Anymore? Twitter Tests New Feature To Let You 'Write Longer'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CosmeticsReliance IndustriesNewsEducationSmall CapGeneral