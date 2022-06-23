Retail-investor buzz has been building around Revlon Inc REV. The latest news is that Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is mulling a purchase of the ailing cosmetics maker, which recently filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11, facing heavy debt.
Shares of the 90-year-old company shot up over 34% on Wednesday.
The Investment
If the surging Revlon stock price prompted an investor to invest in the struggling company, they should note that the shares touched an all-time high of $560.60 way back on April 21, 1998.
If an investor entered Revlon stock by investing $100 on Wednesday when the stock closed at $8.40, here’s how much they would have if it went back to its record peak again.
|Investment
|Date Of Purchase/Listing
|Purchase Amount
|Purchase Price
|Units/Shares Obtained
|Worth If Shares Return To ATH
|Percentage Change
|Revlon Stock
|June 22, 2022
|$100
|$8.40
|11.90
|$6,673.81
|6573.81%
The investor would turn a profit of 6,573.81% and the $100 would have transformed into $6,673.81.
A Retail Darling In Making
The makeup company was seen trending across social media platforms on Wednesday. It has also emerged as a short squeeze candidate. On Wednesday, data from Fintel, revealed that 37.3% of Revlon stock were shorted.
