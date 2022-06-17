ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Indian Conglomerate Reliance Eyes Bankrupt Revlon: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 17, 2022 7:36 AM | 1 min read
  • Indian conglomerate company Reliance Industries is mulling acquiring cosmetics maker Revlon Inc (NYSEREV), Reuters reported.
  • The development comes in the wake of Revlon filing for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
  • Revlon is facing heavy debts as it struggles to compete with brands driven by social media influencers.
  • After establishing a foothold in the telecom and retail sector, Reliance plans to disrupt the fashion and personal care space as part of its plan to diversify from its mainstay petroleum business, the report added.
  • Price Action: REV shares are trading higher by 52.3% at $2.97 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsMediaGeneral