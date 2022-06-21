ñol

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch This Week: Revlon Tops The List, A SPAC Shifts To Second And More

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 21, 2022 11:58 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Cosmetics company Revlon declared bankruptcy last week.
  • Due to several voting deadlines, a SPAC has faced several redemption periods, lowering the float and number of available shares.

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021, with new retail traders looking for the next huge move.

A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.

A squeeze can occur when short sellers are forced into buying to cover their position, which can cause shares to move up higher on many occasions.

Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look at several of the top shorted stocks and data on how likely a short squeeze is to occur.

Here’s a look at Fintel’s top five short squeeze candidates for the week of June 20.

Revlon: Cosmetics company Revlon Inc REV tops the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard for the week. Data shows that 37.3% of shares are short and the stock has a cost to borrow of 171.8%. The company declared bankruptcy last week and has been a popular trading idea for investors with the potential of another company rescuing Revlon and shares being kept from going to $0.

Tuscan Holdings Corp II: SPAC Tuscan Holdings Corp II THCA ranks second for the week. Fintel shows that 54.6% of shares are short and the stock has a cost to borrow of 9.1%. The SPAC is taking Surf Mobility public. Due to several voting deadlines, the SPAC has faced several redemption periods, lowering the float and number of available shares.

Related Link: 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch This Week: TherapeuticsMD Tops List 

Eliem Therapeutics: Biotechnology company Eliem Thearpeutics ELYM ranks third for the week, down one position from last week’s leaderboard. Data shows 36.0% of the company’s float short, in line with last week’s number. The cost to borrow on shares rises slightly from 16.5% to 16.6%.

Weber Inc: Grill and grill accessories company Weber Inc WEBR ranks fourth for the week, gaining 11 positions from the previous week. Data shows 56.2% of the company’s float short, the highest of the top five leaders. The company has a cost to borrow of 50.2%.

TherapeuticsMD: Drug development company TherapeuticsMD TXMD ranks fifth for the week after previously topping the list last week. Data shows 24.2% of the company’s float short, in line with last week. The cost to borrow on shares of 28.1% for the week is significantly down from the 75.9% and 74.1% reported in the last two respective weeks.

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

