Twitter Inc TWTR says it is testing a way for people to “write longer” on its social media platform.

What Happened: The Jack Dorsey-founded company tweeted that a “small group of writers” are helping it test Notes.

A small group of writers are helping us test Notes. They can be read on and off Twitter, by people in most countries. pic.twitter.com/IUVVkr2vnl — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

Twitter shared notes from the writers in a thread to showcase the feature it is testing. The company said the notes can be “read on and off Twitter, by people in most countries.”

See Also: How To Buy Twitter (TWTR) Shares

Why It Matters: In most cases, a Tweet can carry up to 280 characters, which was raised from the 140-character limit in 2017.

Currently, users can embed photos with text to share notes or make a thread of tweets to convey longer thoughts.

In 2021, Twitter purchased Revue, a newsletter service, which allowed users to create and sell their newsletters for a 5% revenue share generated from subscriptions.

An indication of Twitter’s emracing long-form writing is the fact that it now allows users to subscribe to Revue newsletters directly from creators’ profiles.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 1.2% lower at $38.46 in the regular session and fell 0.2% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: How To Watch YouTube Videos On Apple Watch For Free