Short Not Sweet Anymore? Twitter Tests New Feature To Let You 'Write Longer'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 22, 2022 10:30 PM | 1 min read

Twitter Inc TWTR says it is testing a way for people to “write longer” on its social media platform.

What Happened:  The Jack Dorsey-founded company tweeted that a “small group of writers” are helping it test Notes. 

Twitter shared notes from the writers in a thread to showcase the feature it is testing. The company said the notes can be “read on and off Twitter, by people in most countries.”
Why It Matters: In most cases, a Tweet can carry up to 280 characters, which was raised from the 140-character limit in 2017. 

Currently, users can embed photos with text to share notes or make a thread of tweets to convey longer thoughts.

In 2021, Twitter purchased Revue, a newsletter service, which allowed users to create and sell their newsletters for a 5% revenue share generated from subscriptions. 

An indication of Twitter’s emracing long-form writing is the fact that it now allows users to subscribe to Revue newsletters directly from creators’ profiles.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 1.2% lower at $38.46 in the regular session and fell 0.2% in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Posted In: Consumer TechJack DorseyRevueNewsSocial MediaTechGeneral